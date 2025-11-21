Abra Mandan Wins Best Auto Body Repair in 2025 Bismarck Tribune Awards

Abra Mandan, owned by Jeremy and Matt Buller, was named “Best Auto Body Repair” in the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best 2025 awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the shop’s unwavering dedication to quality repairs, exceptional customer service, and community engagement throughout the Mandan region.

“Being recognized by our community as Best of the Best means the world to our team,” said Jeremy Buller, owner, Abra Mandan. “Every day, our staff goes above and beyond to deliver safe, high-quality repairs and an exceptional customer experience. This award is a reflection of their hard work and the trust our customers place in us.”

Presented annually by the Bismarck Tribune, the Best of the Best awards recognize top businesses and organizations across central North Dakota, as voted on by local readers. Abra Mandan’s win underscores its reputation as a trusted leader in collision repair and a valued part of the Mandan community.

“Abra Mandan continues to set a high standard for excellence in our network and within their local community,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their dedication to quality, teamwork, and customer care truly exemplifies what the Best of the Best award stands for. We’re incredibly proud of their achievement.”