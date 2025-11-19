QCG and Collision Vision Collaborate to Streamline OEM Certification and Training Processes

Quality Collision Group, operator of high-quality collision repair centers, is partnering with Collision Vision LLC., according to a news release. The Collision Vision platform integrates OEMs, collision repair centers, equipment vendors, paint manufacturers, training entities, and other key stakeholders to drive growth and innovation in the collision repair industry.

The partnership will enable QCG to streamline and strengthen the management of OEM certifications, tools, equipment, and service providers, while consolidating critical activities in mergers and acquisitions and asset management. Collision Vision’s advanced platform can help QCG simplify certification processing, training, and compliance, reducing reliance on manual processes and improving operational efficiency.

“OEM programs require a strong emphasis on training and tooling to ensure shops have access to the latest information on new vehicle technologies,” said Jake Rodenroth, chief revenue officer, Quality Collision Group. “With over 400 certifications across multiple brands, it was important for us to have a partner like Collision Vision — one we can count on to help monitor our locations and proactively identify any gaps.”

The Collision Vision platform can centralize key business functions, such as training, equipment oversight, certification compliance, and acquisition management. The integration will empower QCG to maintain its leadership in quality and compliance while driving growth across its network.

“We at Collision Vision are excited to partner with Quality Collision Group and bring our innovative platform to their network,” said Andrew Suggs, vice president and co-founder of Collision Vision LLC. “This collaboration will enhance efficiency and empower shops to proactively manage certification, training, and tool maintenance.”