Snap-on Diagnostics Releases New Software Update

When professional technicians update their Snap-on diagnostic platforms with the new software release, they will gain access to millions of new codes, tests, tips, and data to extend their tools’ capabilities, giving them the ability to do more with the same tool that they initially invested in.

The latest software includes new coverage, guided component tests and features, and contains everything from previous releases for smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers.

“Snap-on diagnostic tools are known for outstanding performance, solid construction and intuitive design, along with instant access to online and in-person training solutions,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director at Snap-on Diagnostics. “But what really sets them apart is what’s inside, both when they are built and over the life of the tools. Staying up to date with each software release ensures that technicians have access to what they need to be efficient and productive in the service bay.”

The latest software release extends the diagnostic tools’ capabilities with 2025 model year updates for 14 OEMs as well as new expert-based information. In every software upgrade, Snap-on adds coverage for late and older domestic, Asian, and European models; this release adds 70,000 new systems and 600 more functional tests, plus 2025 code scan and clear for all makes.

It also includes exclusive guided component tests and images to locate components faster, helping to speed up and simplify the diagnosis and repair process. This data is continually enhanced and updated with information based on real experience, straight from technicians and validated by Snap-on engineers, which means thousands more SureTrack real fixes, PID flags, images, tests and tips.

Another benefit to staying current with the latest software is the continuous access that technicians have to manufacturers’ secure gateways at no additional cost, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volvo, Ford, Hyundai and Kia.

Snap-on recently started adding software highlights to its website, where technicians can access helpful information about some of the coverage available in Snap-on diagnostic tools, including hints and tips. Each month, a new topic will be featured to help technicians diagnose problems faster and tackle the toughest repairs with confidence. Upcoming topics include “Be the Renegade Master,” programming, body shop special, and EV and hybrids heading your way.

Technicians and shop owners who are already software subscribers, those who have purchased a prepaid plan or have participated in a free software offer, can perform their own software installation by downloading the latest software release through the ShopStream self-service application, quickly and easily. Platform instructions are available on the website.