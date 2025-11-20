Collision Engineering Partners with OEC for Collision Repair Education

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is forming a strategic partnership with OEConnection to enhance collision repair education and workforce development across participating U.S. partner colleges.

Through this collaboration, Collision Engineering students and instructors will gain access to OEC’s RepairLogic, a comprehensive repair planning platform that provides technicians with accurate, up-to-date OEM repair procedures. The software donation will support hands-on training and exposure to modern repair technology through easy access to OEM repair information, digital collaboration tools, and advanced documentation capabilities.

“OEC is a valued partner of the Collision Engineering program, and we’re excited about how access to their best-in-class platform will enhance our curriculum and student success,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president for Enterprise Mobility and chair of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance board. “Working together is key to developing the next generation of collision repair professionals. Partnering with OEC allows us to better prepare students for the workforce with greater access to cutting-edge industry tools.”

The partnership will provide RepairLogic licenses and training for designated Collision Engineering partner colleges, representing an annual multifigure investment in technology and personnel support by OEC. Students will develop practical skills using advanced technology trusted by professionals across the industry to streamline collision repair workflows and optimize the vehicle repair process.

“We believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change in workforce development,” said Tanya Sweetland, senior vice president of collision at OEC. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting schools and students with innovative solutions that prepare them for the future. We’re proud to partner with Collison Engineering to advance opportunities that make a lasting impact.”

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina; North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota; and El Camino College in Torrance, California.

Together with other partners in collision repair, automotive, insurance and education, Collision Engineering aims to break down barriers so more students in more communities can pursue rewarding opportunities in the industry. Donations help the program recruit future talent, expand its reach to additional schools nationwide, and provide crucial support for student certifications, assessments, tuition reimbursement and other quality-of-life needs.