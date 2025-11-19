OpenRoad Collision and Frank's Collision Repair Form Strategic Partnership

OpenRoad Collision is forming a strategic partnership with Frank’s Collision Repair, a respected nine-location multi-shop operator serving communities throughout the greater Houston region, according to a news release.

Founded in 2003, Frank’s Collision Repair has earned a strong reputation for high-quality repairs, exceptional customer service, and deep community roots. This partnership represents a significant milestone for OpenRoad Collision, bringing our total footprint to 37 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona.

“We are honored to welcome Frank’s Collision Repair into the OpenRoad family,” said Steve Horton, CEO of OpenRoad Collision. “Frank and his team have built a brand defined by integrity, craftsmanship, and genuine care for their customers and their people. Our role is to preserve that legacy, elevate the brand through OEM-driven capabilities, and create even more opportunities for the talented teammates who call Frank’s home.”

The addition of Frank’s Collision Repair strengthens the OpenRoad Collision presence in key Texas markets and aligns with its continued commitment to partnering with locally trusted, community-anchored brands that prioritize people, quality, and OEM-centric repair standards.

“We are very proud of what the Frank’s Collision Repair team has built over the last 20 years,” said Frank McClosky, founder of Frank’s Collision Repair. “We are excited to be joining forces with the OpenRoad team. We wanted a partner who values people, honors our local brand, and brings the operational support to help us continue growing the right way. OpenRoad Collision was the clear fit, culturally, operationally, and for the future of our team.”