NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraisers Start in Palm Desert

The National Auto Body Council will host three golf events in 2026 through the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants.

It also will continue to offer the popular full-season sponsorship program, making it more affordable and efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf and gala events.

The 2026 NABC golf schedule includes:

NABC Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraise Presented by Enterprise - January 20, 2026, Desert Willow Golf Resort, Palm Desert, California Register and Sponsor Here

NABC Spring Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser - Date and location to be announced

NABC Fall Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser - Date and location to be announced

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC. Proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The season kicks off with the return to the Desert Willow Golf Resort, held in conjunction with Collision Industry Week. The event will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. The shotgun start tees off at 10 a.m. PT.

“We’re so excited to kick off 2026 with our Changing and Saving Lives Foundation and a lineup of tremendous golf events at top courses in Palm Springs, and spring and fall locations,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the board for the NABC. “Our new host, the Desert Willow Golf Resort, will be a great and challenging course for our annual golf outing. And, we are grateful to Enterprise as our presenting sponsor.”

There will be a NABC Member and Industry Reception following golf. Registration is $400 for individuals and $1,500 for a foursome. Each player receives a NABC Superpass with their registration, which is a$100 value that includes the air cannon, two move-up holes, two mulligans, and four raffle tickets. There will be a NABC Recycled Rides presentation prior to the shotgun start.

Sponsor the Full Season of NABC Golf and Gala Events

For 2026, the NABC is continuing the popular full-season sponsorship opportunities to make it easier and more affordable to sponsor the NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers, and all sponsorships are now tax-deductible. Companies can take advantage of having their company name recognized as an NABC Golf Fundraiser Sponsor and Changing and Saving Foundation donor.

Benefits include having the company’s name displayed on signage and unique activation at the event in front of leaders in the industry and on the NABC website. All sponsorships include the opportunity to include samples, product offerings and giveaways in the event participants swag bag. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Deborah Robinson.