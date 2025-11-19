Car-O-Liner Video Series Showcases Customer Success

A new video series featuring Car-O-Liner customers provides firsthand examples of how Car-O-Liner collision repair tools helped grow their businesses.

“Car-O-Liner customers are our best advocates, and the fact that so many were willing to share their stories shows how important Car-O-Liner products are to their businesses,” said Doug Bortz, manager of collision sales, North America, for Car-O-Liner. “We have a large and diverse customer base, and we consistently reach out for feedback on products and ways we can help them grow their businesses. These videos demonstrate how our partnerships succeed.”

The videos are available for viewing on the Car-O-Liner YouTube channel. The customer testimonial videos cover topics such as training, customer service and support, innovative products, accurate estimates, improved cycle times, and OEM certifications.

“We encourage any shop owner who is looking to improve their collision repair business to watch these testimonial videos. They provide a representative overview of the many ways that Car-O-Liner works closely with customers to maximize the use of their equipment and enhance their businesses,” Bortz said.