An Open Letter from ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, wrote an open letter to the collision repair industry in response to President Trump’s executive order focused on “High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future.”

He calls for the industry to rally around the ASE to get the industry a seat at the table when policies are being written and the chance to shape the direction of workforce development in the industry.

Here is the full, unedited letter:

Dear Industry Professionals:

The future of workforce development in America is being reshaped, and we need to be at the table.

In response to the Trump Administration’s executive order focused on “High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future,” the Departments of Labor, Commerce, and Education recently released a comprehensive national strategy. This strategy is not just a roadmap, it is a signal of where federal policy, priorities, and funding are headed.

At the heart of this strategy are principles that emphasize accountability, measurable outcomes, industry-driven standards, and credentials that hold true value in the labor market. These are principles ASE has upheld for decades.

The strategy’s direction aligns powerfully with what ASE already provides: