AASP/NJ Hosts OEM Certification Master Class with Dave Gruskos

“Whether you are just getting started with certifications or you want to leverage the ones you have, this is a must-attend event,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “Dave is the go-to source for everything shops need to know about how to manage and optimize OEM opportunities. Don’t miss out!”

Attendees will learn what’s next in OEM programs, how to manage evolving tooling requirements and what certification truly means for one’s business, whether they are fine-tuning their certified operations or looking to get started. Gruskos will also address the protocols for pursuing and maintaining certification status, anticipated costs, and the future of OEM programs.

The OEM Certification Master Class will be conducted at Gruskos’ Reliable Automotive Equipment facility in Belford, New Jersey. AASP/NJ member shops in good standing pay one fee of $35 to have company members attend; non-members pay $75 each. Dinner is included.