LKQ Looking for Keystone Buyer

Reuters reported Nov. 13 that sources informed them of the plan, worth roughly $1 billion.
Nov. 17, 2025
LKQ Corp. is planning to sell Keystone Automotive Industries and has enlisted investment bankers at Bank of America to facilitate the deal, according to a Nov. 13 report from Reuters. The report notes that Raymond James analysts have previously stated the division could be worth about $1 billion.
The report values LKQ at over $8 billion and notes that "its shares are down roughly 20% over the last 12 months, despite the company's attempts to overhaul its portfolio," and that in August, the company "said it was selling its self-service segment to private equity firm Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for an enterprise value of $410 million."

