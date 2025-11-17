Norma Serrano Wins Maaco’s Inaugural Painter of the Year

After five decades behind the spray gun, Norma Alicia Serrano of Maaco Vacaville is Maaco’s inaugural Painter of the Year, recognizing her exceptional craft, mentorship, and lasting impact on the industry.

Serrano, who has been part of the Maaco Vacaville team for nearly 18 years, is known for her artistry, precision, and deep pride in her work. Working alongside owner Vince McAllister, a longtime friend and colleague, she has helped define the shop’s family-oriented culture and reputation for quality.

“When I was 14, one of my best friends’ dads had this beat-up 1932 business coupe,” Norma recalled. “It disappeared for two weeks, and when it came back, it looked brand new. I was amazed. I thought, I want to do that.”



By 15, she had her own car and a lesson from her father.

“My father told me, if you keep wrecking your car, you’re going to have to learn how to fix it,” she laughed. “And here I am, 50 years later...I had to work my way up, and sometimes that meant doing extra work to prove I belonged. But I loved it. I was learning body work, masking, sanding, color matching — everything. I wanted to be able to do it all.”

Her talent quickly caught the attention of industry leaders. Paint companies, including PPG, sent her spray guns to test. She even briefly considered a career in law enforcement after graduating from the Napa Police Academy, but painting always pulled her back.

Over the years, Serrano has painted everything from Cobras to garbage trucks, with the same level of care and precision. Her first professional job, a gold Lincoln Continental, nearly ended her career before it began.

“The needle on my gun stuck and shot a stream across the whole car,” she said with a grin. “I thought, ‘Oh no, that’s it.’ But I stayed late and fixed it. That’s when I learned the real difference between a painter and an applicator: anyone can spray paint, but not everyone can fix their mistakes.”

Her expertise and attention to detail have earned her multiple awards, including Manager of the Year, but she says her greatest joy comes from the work itself and from teaching others.

“You have to know your tools,” she said. “I tell my painters you’ve got to know your spray gun. If something goes wrong, you need to know how to fix it.”



Serrano has trained dozens of painters throughout her career, leaving what she calls her “carbon imprint” on the industry. Many of those she’s mentored have gone on to successful painting careers of their own.

Today, Norma is motivated by her grandkids and the next generation of painters she continues to inspire. She also hopes to see more women join the trade.

“I think women make amazing painters,” she said. “They pay attention to detail, they’re clean, they’re careful. I want more women to see this as something they can do.”

Serrano will be formally recognized as Maaco’s 2025 Painter of the Year during the company’s annual convention this month at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award celebrates her extraordinary contributions to Maaco’s mission of reminding people they don’t need a new car; they need Maaco.

“Norma is a cornerstone of our team,” said McAllister. “She’s more than a painter — she’s a mentor, an artist, and an inspiration. Her dedication and heart have touched every person she’s worked with.”