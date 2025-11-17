Automotive Color & Supply Acquires Smetzer Paint & Supply

WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced its portfolio company, Automotive Color & Supply, acquired Smetzer Paint & Supply, a regional distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products based in Northern Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, according to news release.

The acquisition of Smetzer should strengthen ACS’s position as a leading distributor within the automotive refinishing and industrial coating markets. ACS plans to use Smetzer’s long-standing customer relationships, regional expertise, and commitment to quality service to enhance its ability to serve a broader customer base.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Smetzer Paint & Supply team into the ACS family,” said Josh Byers, CEO of Automotive Color & Supply. “Their deep market relationships and reputation for outstanding customer service complement ACS’s core values and growth objectives. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional products and support to our customers while expanding our reach across new markets.”

Smetzer is WILsquare Capital's third acquisition within its automotive paint distribution platform, following the acquisitions of ACS in 2023 and Paint Works in 2024.

“We are excited to partner with the ACS and WILsquare teams as we further enhance our ability to service customers and grow,” said Robert Bradberry, owner of Smetzer Paint & Supply. “ACS shares our commitment to integrity, customer service, and strong vendor relationships. This partnership will allow us to continue providing the same level of quality and care our customers have come to expect, while leveraging new resources and opportunities for growth.”