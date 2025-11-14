Quality Collision Group Acquires 1st Class Auto

Quality Collision Group added Florida as its 13th state with the addition of 1st Class Auto, offering certified luxury vehicle repair services, according to a news release.

Located in Pompano Beach, 1st Class Auto is one of South Florida’s destinations for luxury auto body repair and refinishing. With an impressive certification list including Audi, Aston Martin, Acura NSX, Jaguar, Porsche, Range Rover, and Tesla, 1st Class Auto exemplifies what it means to deliver manufacturer-approved repairs. The certifications represent a rigorous standard of training, equipment, and repair procedures that ensure that every vehicle is restored precisely to factory specifications.

“1st Class Auto has earned a stellar reputation for precision, craftsmanship, and technological expertise in the industry,” said Blake Farley, executive vice president of operations at QCG. “Welcoming 1st Class Auto into our national network of shops allows us to continue setting the bar for what premium collision repair should look like.”

QCG continues to work on building a connected network of premier repair facilities that elevate industry standards and ensure every vehicle and every driver is protected by the highest level of repair integrity. Florida’s vibrant automotive culture makes it a natural step in QCG’s growth - one state, one partnership, and one quality repair at a time.

FOCUS Investment Banking acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to 1st Class Auto. Managing Directors Cole Strandberg and Giorgio Andonian represented the sellers.