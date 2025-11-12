Collision Engineering Career Alliance Hosts Informational Session on College Partnership Tomorrow

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance (Collision Engineering) is partnering with El Camino College in Torrance, California, to offer its industry-leading Collision Engineering program in August 2026, with enrollment beginning in May 2026.

Local shops are invited to attend an informational session to learn how they can participate in training and hiring the next generation of technicians on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. PT.

Partnering with schools across the country, Collision Engineering aims to help fill the more than 100,000 job openings expected through 2028 by bringing together education and industry in an immersive two-year associate degree program. The hybrid, work-based learning model will have students rotate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at trusted collision repair facilities. This unique model provides students with the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training.

“For nearly 80 years, our school has been committed to technical education,” said Katie Sundara, El Camino College Dean of Design and Applied Technology. “Through our strong partnerships with workforce development groups, corporate sponsors and organizations like the Collision Engineering Career Alliance, we're creating pathways for students to advance their careers.”

El Camino College's Auto Collision Repair and Painting department has been active in the collision repair industry for many years. The school offers Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) test prep and entry-level certification testing, and a unique class series in insurance investigation. El Camino College is the second school in California to offer Collision Engineering, allowing the not-for-profit organization to reach more students and serve more communities on the West Coast.

“As vehicles are increasingly complex and technology advances rapidly, industry-driven collaboration and education are critical to meet the demand for highly skilled collision repair technicians,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility and chair of the board of directors of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “We're proud to partner with El Camino College to prepare more students for successful, sustainable careers in collision repair."

For more information on the program, contact Pati Fairchild. Local collision repair shops looking to get involved can register for the informational employer session on Nov. 13 here.

In addition to El Camino College, the Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including:

College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois

Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California

Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois

Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska

Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina

North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Anyone interested in supporting the next generation of collision engineering professionals can learn more and make a tax-deductible donation here.