Focus Advisors Expands into Mechanical Services with Sale of Complete Auto Body & Repair

Focus Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Complete Auto Body & Repair in the sale of its three auto mechanical repair locations in St. Louis to GreatWater 360 Auto Care, a rapidly growing multi-shop operator backed by Kinderhook Industries.

In its recent merger with Veritas Advisors, Focus Advisors announced its intention to become a leader in markets adjacent to collision repair. According to a news release, this transaction represents one of several clients it currently represents in auto mechanical service.

“It was clear that Focus Advisors’ decade-long expertise in auto aftermarket service served us perfectly,” said Kurtis Barks, CEO of Complete Auto Body & Repair. “They already understood the mechanical domain, the buyers, and how to run the right process to identify the best-fit partner and complete the transaction.”

For more than two decades, Complete Auto Body & Repair has built a reputation as one of St. Louis’ most trusted mechanical repair operators. Known for quality repairs and a commitment to people, Complete built its success by investing in employees, prioritizing customers, and giving back to the community it serves.

“Our goal has always been to do honest work, deliver quality repairs, and take care of our people,” Barks said. “As we looked to the future, GreatWater stood out for their professionalism, scale, and shared commitment to our values. Focus Advisors brought the right group to the table and ensured a very beneficial outcome for us and our employees.”

John Walcher, EVP and managing director at Focus Advisors, managed the transaction and said the deal represents the “early innings” of consolidation in mechanical repair.

“Companies like Complete, built on consistency, quality, reputation, and people, are attracting the same institutional attention that transformed collision repair,” he said.