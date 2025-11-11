Driven Brands Honors Veterans: Celebrating Service and Leadership on Veterans Day

Driven Brands Collision Group proudly honors the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces, including team members across CARSTAR, Fix Auto, and Abra, for their courage, dedication, and sacrifice.
Related To: 
Nov. 11, 2025
2 min read
Driven Brands Collision Group
Driven Brands Collision Group thanks and honors all of its veterans at CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, and Abra on Veterans Day.

Driven Brands Collision Group thanks and honors all of its veterans at CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, and Abra on Veterans Day.

The Driven Brands Collision Group, the parent company of leading collision repair brands including CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, and Abra, proudly honors the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Their courage, dedication, and sacrifice are in inspiration every day. 

Across its family of collision repair brands, Driven Brands is grateful for its veteran franchisees, team members, and partners who continue to exemplify leadership and service in and out of uniform. 

Below are some of the veterans across the Driven Brands network. Driven Brands Collision Group sincerely thank these team members and all veterans for their service, leadership, and commitment.  

Abra  

Abra La Crosse  

  • Preston – Marine Corps Veteran  
  • Dan – National Guard/Coast Guard Veteran  
  • Cole – National Guard Veteran  
  • Noah – Marine Corps Veteran  

Abra Marshall  

  • Blaine Sannerud – National Guard Veteran  

Jerry’s Abra  

  • Jerry Kottschade – Minnesota Army Reserve Veteran  
  • Geri Kottschade – Minnesota Army National Guard Veteran  
  • Leah Slette – Minnesota Army Reserve Veteran  

CARSTAR  

CARSTAR Waldron’s Auto Body  

  • Michael Bragulla – Marine Corps Veteran  

Fix Auto USA  

Fix Auto Ontario  

  • Yoni Zamudio – Marine Corps Veteran  

Fix Auto Ventura  

  • Raul Castellon – Veteran  
  • Elijah Castellon – Currently serving  

“Veterans embody the values of integrity, teamwork, and commitment — qualities that strengthen our entire organization,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re honored to recognize the veterans within our network and thank all who have served our country.” 

The Driven Brands Collision Group is proud to stand alongside its veterans, today and every day. They honor their service, sacrifices, and continued impact on their teams and communities. Everyone at Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA says, “thank you, veterans!” 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Ascend Gathers Driven Brands Collision Group in Denver
Photo Gallery: Red Carpet Awards Honor the Industry's Best
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored
ADAS Service has been a boon for Boeset
Sponsored