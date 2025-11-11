Driven Brands Honors Veterans: Celebrating Service and Leadership on Veterans Day

The Driven Brands Collision Group, the parent company of leading collision repair brands including CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, and Abra, proudly honors the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Their courage, dedication, and sacrifice are in inspiration every day.

Across its family of collision repair brands, Driven Brands is grateful for its veteran franchisees, team members, and partners who continue to exemplify leadership and service in and out of uniform.

Below are some of the veterans across the Driven Brands network. Driven Brands Collision Group sincerely thank these team members and all veterans for their service, leadership, and commitment.

Abra

Abra La Crosse

Preston – Marine Corps Veteran

Dan – National Guard/Coast Guard Veteran

Cole – National Guard Veteran

Noah – Marine Corps Veteran

Abra Marshall

Blaine Sannerud – National Guard Veteran

Jerry’s Abra

Jerry Kottschade – Minnesota Army Reserve Veteran

Geri Kottschade – Minnesota Army National Guard Veteran

Leah Slette – Minnesota Army Reserve Veteran

CARSTAR

CARSTAR Waldron’s Auto Body

Michael Bragulla – Marine Corps Veteran

Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto Ontario

Yoni Zamudio – Marine Corps Veteran

Fix Auto Ventura

Raul Castellon – Veteran

Elijah Castellon – Currently serving

“Veterans embody the values of integrity, teamwork, and commitment — qualities that strengthen our entire organization,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re honored to recognize the veterans within our network and thank all who have served our country.”

The Driven Brands Collision Group is proud to stand alongside its veterans, today and every day. They honor their service, sacrifices, and continued impact on their teams and communities. Everyone at Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA says, “thank you, veterans!”