CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body Earns VinFast Certification

CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body Burlingame and CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body San Mateo, owned by Kevin Ma, are the first two CARSTAR locations in the United States to earn VinFast certification, marking a major milestone in the collision repair industry.

VinFast, an electric vehicle manufacturer, is known for its premium EV engineering and commitment to sustainability.

“We are thrilled to be the first CARSTAR locations in the network to achieve a VinFast certification,” Ma said. “This achievement reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of EV repair technology and providing our customers with the highest level of service and quality.”

CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body Burlingame and CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body San Mateo also maintain a 4.95-star average Google rating from more than 130 customer reviews, a testament to their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and high-quality repairs.

“CARSTAR continues to lead the industry in OEM-certified collision repair, and the VinFast certification demonstrates our commitment to innovation and supporting the growing electric vehicle market,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Kevin Ma and his team exemplify the expertise and customer focus that make our network a trusted choice for drivers.”

This certification further strengthens CARSTAR’s position as a leader in OEM-certified collision repair, reflecting its ongoing commitment to advanced repair technology and the future of electric vehicles.