PPG Sets Guinness World Record with Largest Paint Stirring Challenge at 2025 SEMA Show

PPG’s Guinness World Record event at SEMA highlighted the manual effort involved in collision repair and introduced the automated SEM Mix’n’Shake system. The system significantly cuts down mixing time, reduces waste, and improves work quality.
Nov. 6, 2025
PPG
PPG achieved a Guinness World Record title for the largest simultaneous paint stirring challenge during a customer event at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. More than 275 participants stirred paint together to highlight the manual effort still common in collision repair before PPG unveiled its new SEM Mix’n’Shake automated stirring solution. 

The SEM Mix’n’Shake system produces a fully homogenized car paint mix in less than 60 seconds. By automating this step, body shops can reduce rework and recover up to 6% more productive work hours annually. The system also improves paint consistency, efficiency and workplace cleanliness and reduces sundry costs such as stirring sticks and disposable cups by up to 10%. 

A Guinness World Records official verified the participant count and confirmed the record. Afterward, the crowd watched as a SEM Mix’n’Shake system mixed paint hands-free – a clear contrast to the manual effort that preceded it. The paint used during the stirring challenge will be donated to Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, to support hands-on learning and technical training for students in automotive and collision repair technology. 

“This was more than a record-setting event – it was a symbolic moment for the industry,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish Coatings, Americas. “By showing how much time and effort shops still spend on mixing, we helped our customers see the value of automation.”  

The Mix’n’Shake system is part of a broader effort to transform the body shop through automation and digital integration. It connects with the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem and complements innovations, including the PPG MoonWalk automated mixing system, helping shops reduce waste, increase throughput, and free technicians to focus on higher-value tasks.

