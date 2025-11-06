PPG Sets Guinness World Record with Largest Paint Stirring Challenge at 2025 SEMA Show

A Guinness World Records official verified the participant count and confirmed the record. Afterward, the crowd watched as a SEM Mix’n’Shake system mixed paint hands-free – a clear contrast to the manual effort that preceded it. The paint used during the stirring challenge will be donated to Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, to support hands-on learning and technical training for students in automotive and collision repair technology.

“This was more than a record-setting event – it was a symbolic moment for the industry,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish Coatings, Americas. “By showing how much time and effort shops still spend on mixing, we helped our customers see the value of automation.”

The Mix’n’Shake system is part of a broader effort to transform the body shop through automation and digital integration. It connects with the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem and complements innovations, including the PPG MoonWalk automated mixing system, helping shops reduce waste, increase throughput, and free technicians to focus on higher-value tasks.