NABC to Donate Seven Vehicles at the SEMA Show

Seven deserving Las Vegas area veterans, individuals, and families in need will receive a vehicle to provide them with independence and the ability to work and take care of their families on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The donations are made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, USAA, Nationwide, and Enterprise. Repair partners Caliber, Crash Champions, Gerber Collision & Glass, Classic Collision, Fix Auto USA, Updated Auto Body, and Universal Motor Cars refurbished the vehicles.

The presentation will take place on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center, at 8:30 a.m. PT. NABC will also announce the winners of the 2025 NABC Changing and Saving Lives award, which annually honors individuals who go above and beyond to give back to their communities.

Vehicle recipients include:

Misty Rabka who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1981-1988. Since her vehicle was stolen in January, she has faced significant challenges in accessing essential services, including regular medical appointments to the VA. The vehicle will alleviate the stress of getting to medical appointments and empower her to regain employment and financial independence.

Darjae Lucky, a devoted mother of two small children who has faced unimaginable challenges with unwavering hope. She and her children were without a home, navigating the harsh reality of homelessness while trying to maintain stability in their lives. Through every setback, Lucky never lost sight of her dreams or her dignity. She is currently employed and doing everything she can to provide for her family. This car would not just be a set of keys; it would be a turning point in the life of a resilient mother who continues to rise, for herself and for her children.

Rachida Tucker, a caring mother of two children, including an adult son with disabilities. Even through her own battle with cancer, she has supported her mother and father in their own health issues. Her vehicle was stolen while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Soon after her mother passed away, and her father was also diagnosed with cancer. The vehicle will allow her to continue caring for herself and her father and help to alleviate the stressors that go with not having a reliable vehicle.

William Hussey, whose story is one of resilience, hope, and determination in the face of hardship. While living in Hawaii, his apartment was being sold, leaving him and his wife homeless for several months during the summer of 2024. In their darkest moments, Hussey’s family faced the possibility of living in a park or shelter. Then Family Promise stepped in and immediately provided a temporary home. Hussey is working three jobs, and the long hours spent on public transportation make it incredibly difficult. This vehicle will ease his burden significantly, allowing Hussey to focus more on my work and less on the exhausting daily commute, and allow him to be present for his daughters’ milestones.

Kimberly Bernstorff, a veteran of the United States Navy. Currently, she relies on public transportation to get to appointments at the VA hospital following an automobile accident in 2002 that left her in a coma and with severe injuries. Using public transportation requires her to leave her home two hours early to ensure she arrives on time. The long commute is not only exhausting but also stressful. The car will significantly enhance Bernstorff’s ability to manage her healthcare needs, alleviate the stressful commute, and improve the overall quality of her life.

Zuleaka Ellis, who currently holds two jobs and picks up side jobs to make ends meet. She is doing everything possible to create a fresh start, but without a car, her ability to grow and access opportunities remains limited. A refurbished vehicle will restore her independence, open doors to greater stability, and honor the strength her mother always saw in her.