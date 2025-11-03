ADAS Showcase Offers Comprehensive Learning Experience at the SEMA Show

The 2025 SEMA Show is taking ADAS education to the next level with the ADAS Showcase, the Show’s central hub for cutting-edge knowledge, live demonstrations, and real-world collaboration.

From repair pros and modifiers to toolmakers and engineers, the Showcase is a can’t-miss destination for anyone looking to learn more about the fast-changing world of ADAS. Located in South Hall–Upper, booth #31255, the ADAS Showcase is designed to be high-energy, interactive and packed with takeaways. Attendees will:

Dive into 30-minute expert-led sessions from leading brands, SEMA, and others covering the latest ADAS trends and solutions.

Get hands-on training from equipment providers and trainers.

See live calibration demos with real-world scanning and diagnostics.

Learn proven best practices for setup, environment control, and OEM compliance and standards.

“ADAS technology is not just the future of mobility — it’s the present,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. “The ADAS Showcase gives attendees the unique opportunity to learn directly from the engineers, trainers, and experts who are setting the standards for safe and effective vehicle modifications and repairs.”

Unparalleled Insights into a Rapidly Evolving Issue

SEMA will host two distinct, repeating 30-minute sessions each day at 3:30 p.m., in which the organization’s experts will provide unmatched insights into the regulatory and legislative environment, as well as the technical challenges and opportunities:

Insights from the SEMA Garage on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 6

Perspectives from SEMA’s Government Affairs team on Wednesday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 7

Adding to the excitement, the ADAS Showcase will put leading brands on center stage. Senior-level engineers and service experts will be on-site to share exclusive insights into the latest procedures and standards; evolving service information, tooling, and calibration targets; and direct collaboration opportunities between technicians and automakers.

Participating brands include Autel, CarADAS, Bosch, BASF, John Bean, Hunter Engineering, RevvADAS, and Repairify. These market leaders will present cutting-edge sessions, showcasing brand kiosks and demoing equipment. The area will also be supported by the OEM Roundtable and other industry partners.

Education sessions will cover a range of topics, including Advancing ADAS Compliance: Overcoming Challenges in Modified Vehicles delivered by the SEMA Garage, The Challenges of Aftermarket Product Development and Vehicle ADAS By Hunter Engineering, Understanding The ADAS Software: Diagnostics, Calibration, and Adjustments led by RevvADAS and Advancing ADAS Compliance: Overcoming Challenges in Modified Vehicles, to name just a few.

To see the full education and demo schedule, click here.