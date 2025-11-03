ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro Debuts at SEMA Show

ALLDATA will launch its new ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro, a powerful shop management platform designed with enhanced functionality to help growing shops work smarter and scale with confidence, at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro is the only shop management platform that provides seamless, direct integration with ALLDATA Repair, giving technicians instant access to the industry’s most comprehensive OEM repair information for every line item. This integration uses the full extent of ALLDATA Repairs’ parts, labor and repair information, unedited factory procedures, diagrams, and data — empowering shops with the same authoritative information trusted by dealerships and professionals.

“ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro was born from listening to our customers — shop owners and technicians who told us they needed more than just basic shop management tools,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “Our users asked for deeper integration, faster workflows, and better visibility, and we delivered with the only platform fully integrated with ALLDATA Repair, plus powerful new tools for automation, real-time tracking, and data-driven decision-making to help shops work smarter and grow faster.”

ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro offers a full suite of tools to help shops take their business to the next level beyond basic shop management.

Key features of ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro include:

Only shop management platform fully integrated with ALLDATA Repair database Attachable photos/videos & 2-way texting – Share real-time updates, request work approvals, and document repairs to build trust and transparency with customers.

Automated parts & labor lookup– Speed up parts and labor lookups with automated workflows for faster, more accurate estimates.

Work-in-progress board – Track every job at a glance with drag-and-drop status cards that provides instant visibility into shop operations.

Technician time tracking & reporting – Monitor productivity and profitability in real time with detailed reporting tools.

Service & profit reports – Identify deferred work and discover new revenue opportunities with built-in analytics.

Parts inventory manager – Optimize stock levels to prevent delays and keep repair jobs on schedule.

To learn more about ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro, visit ALLDATA at SEMA, Upper South Hall #31065, and at AAPEX, #J8016.