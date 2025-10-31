Toyota and CCC Reinforce Commitment to Collision Repair Education at SEMA Show

Toyota Motor North America and CCC Intelligent Solutions reaffirmed support of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series during the SEMA Show from Nov. 4-7.
RDE is recognized as one of the most comprehensive collision repair education programs in the industry, featuring expert-led classroom sessions, the IDEAS Collide Showcase, and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit. All sessions help advance the skills, knowledge, and leadership of collision repair professionals.
"CCC values our continued partnership with SCRS and the opportunity to support the repair community as it adapts to new vehicle advancements," said Mark Fincher, vice president of Product Management for CCC. "Together, we’re helping repairers, insurers, and OEMs align around education that drives smarter, more consistent repair outcomes."
Toyota has sponsored the RDE series for eight consecutive years. Its continued support for SCRS and its educational programs reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to the professionals who restore vehicles to pre-loss condition with precision, safety, and care. Beyond sponsorship, Toyota takes an active role in strengthening the industry, from showcasing SCRS initiatives at Toyota Certified Collision Center Conferences to supporting the education and innovation featured at the SEMA Show.
"Toyota believes that education and collaboration are the cornerstones of a safe and successful collision repair industry," said Launce Bennett, Collision Operations Manager, Toyota Motor North America. "Our partnership with SCRS allows us to support repair professionals as they adapt to evolving technologies and customer expectations, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety that our brand, and our customers, expect."
Toyota’s support spans across all elements of SCRS programming at SEMA — from the RDE classrooms to the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Stage and the IDEAS Collide Showcase, where the industry’s leading voices come together to exchange ideas and shape the future of repair.
Exploring the Future of Vehicle Safety at the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit
One of the cornerstone events of the RDE series supported by CCC is the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, a premier forum exploring the intersection of vehicle design, technology, and real-world repair applications.
This year’s Summit takes on a unified and vital focus: OEM Safety Inspections. For the first time ever, all three 2025 sessions will dive into this critical topic, addressing how OEM-documented safety inspection procedures for steering components, airbags and sensors, and seatbelts have evolved alongside modern vehicle technology — and what that means for repair quality, consumer safety, and post-repair confidence.
Each session will be moderated by Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, featuring in-depth discussions with leading repair professionals including Gerry Rosenbarker and Tyler Foote of Mohawk Collision Center, Andrew Batenhorst of Pacific Collision Center, Tyler Smith of Rick’s Paint & Body, and Bud Center from I-CAR.
Attendees can expect technical deep dives, hands-on demonstrations, and real-world examples that reveal how proper inspection procedures safeguard vehicle performance and occupant safety following a collision.
Join the Industry at the Center of Innovation
Attendees are encouraged to maximize their learning and networking opportunities with the SCRS Full Series Pass (FSP) — the best value and most flexible way to experience the week’s events. The Full Series Pass includes all-access admission to:
- One RDE classroom session per time slot on Tuesday and Wednesday
- The IDEAS Collide Showcase
- All three sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit
- A ticket to the exclusive SCRS SKY VILLA Afterparty on Thursday evening — an unforgettable networking experience overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.
For registration and program details, visit click here.
Join SCRS, Toyota, and the collision repair community this November to celebrate innovation, collaboration, and education where the best in the industry come together to shape the future of repair.
Attendees can visit CCC Intelligent Solutions in the Collision Repair and Refinish section, Upper South Hall, Booth #31195, to learn more about the company’s innovative tools and data-driven solutions.
The 2025 Repairer Driven Education series is made possible with support from 3M, AirPro Diagnostics, AkzoNobel, BASF, BETAG Innovation, CAR-O-LINER, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Enterprise Mobility, Goliath Carts, I-CAR, PPG, RAE Inc., Revv, Southern California Collision Equipment, Spanesi-Americas, Toyota Motor North America, and SEMA.