Toyota and CCC Reinforce Commitment to Collision Repair Education at SEMA Show

Toyota Motor North America and CCC Intelligent Solutions reaffirmed support of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series during the SEMA Show from Nov. 4-7.

RDE is recognized as one of the most comprehensive collision repair education programs in the industry, featuring expert-led classroom sessions, the IDEAS Collide Showcase, and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit. All sessions help advance the skills, knowledge, and leadership of collision repair professionals.

"CCC values our continued partnership with SCRS and the opportunity to support the repair community as it adapts to new vehicle advancements," said Mark Fincher, vice president of Product Management for CCC. "Together, we’re helping repairers, insurers, and OEMs align around education that drives smarter, more consistent repair outcomes."

Toyota has sponsored the RDE series for eight consecutive years. Its continued support for SCRS and its educational programs reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to the professionals who restore vehicles to pre-loss condition with precision, safety, and care. Beyond sponsorship, Toyota takes an active role in strengthening the industry, from showcasing SCRS initiatives at Toyota Certified Collision Center Conferences to supporting the education and innovation featured at the SEMA Show.



"Toyota believes that education and collaboration are the cornerstones of a safe and successful collision repair industry," said Launce Bennett, Collision Operations Manager, Toyota Motor North America. "Our partnership with SCRS allows us to support repair professionals as they adapt to evolving technologies and customer expectations, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety that our brand, and our customers, expect."



Toyota’s support spans across all elements of SCRS programming at SEMA — from the RDE classrooms to the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Stage and the IDEAS Collide Showcase, where the industry’s leading voices come together to exchange ideas and shape the future of repair.

Exploring the Future of Vehicle Safety at the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit