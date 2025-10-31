ALLDATA Upgrades Improve Repair Accuracy and Efficiency with New Data and Tools

ALLDATA is making key enhancements to its core Repair and Collision product suite. The upgrades include Estimator with integrated AutoZone parts ordering now included with all Repair and Collision subscriptions, a centralized location for Quick Specifications, and enhanced data and functionality for ALLDATA’s diagnostic solution Find-A-Fix — all designed to help shops work faster and smarter.

ALLDATA Repair and Collision customers can now access Estimator at no additional cost as a faster way to create professional, compliant estimates and order AutoZone parts directly within the estimating workflow. Seamless integration eliminates the need to switch between systems, which reduces errors and save valuable time on every job. Capabilities include direct access to AutoZone’s parts catalog, local store availability checks with pricing, and automatic invoice and quantity syncing with estimates. By integrating parts ordering directly into Estimator, shops can keep estimates accurate, avoid duplicate data entry, and accelerate the entire repair cycle.

Technicians now have a streamlined way to access commonly used vehicle specifications embedded in ALLDATA Repair data — one easy-to-navigate link for Quick Specifications found under the vehicle Information column upon login. Building on the original Quick Specifications launch, this release adds broader coverage across critical repair areas, including additional torque values and service specs for brakes, expanded fluid capacities, and detailed engine and chassis specifications for faster, more accurate repairs.

Quick Specifications continues to deliver the most requested data points in seconds — ensuring technicians have the most comprehensive repair information at their fingertips. Quick Specifications is available now to ALLDATA subscribers with complete coverage for the most current model years and will continue to receive updates on a frequent basis.

ALLDATA Find-A-Fix offers enhanced data coverage to help technicians pinpoint the right repairs faster. It has more fault codes and symptom-based entries, cross-referenced fixes tied to real-world repair data, and improved navigation for related OEM repair procedures. Quick and accurate issue diagnoses minimize downtime for shops and their customers.

“Technicians need accurate information at their fingertips to keep repairs moving,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “By integrating parts ordering, centralizing Quick Specifications, and enriching ALLDATA Find-A-Fix, we’re helping shops streamline workflows and stay focused on the work that matters most.”

The new features are available now to ALLDATA subscribers. Users can access them directly within the Repair and Collision platforms after selecting a vehicle, ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows.