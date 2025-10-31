Car-O-Liner Sponsors MSO Symposium on Monday

Car-O-Liner will be a sponsor and exhibit at the 2025 MSO Symposium on Monday, Nov. 3, in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

Car-O-Liner executives will be on hand to showcase its latest innovative product offerings and be available to answer questions from symposium attendees on how Car-O-Liner can help shops improve and grow their businesses.

The MSO Symposium is an annual event directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives of the leading multi-shop operations in the automotive collision repair industry.