Car-O-Liner Sponsors MSO Symposium on Monday

Car-O-Liner will sponsor and exhibit at the 2025 MSO Symposium in Las Vegas, showcasing its latest products and engaging with industry leaders to support shop growth and innovation.
Oct. 31, 2025
Car-O-Liner will be a sponsor and exhibit at the 2025 MSO Symposium on Monday, Nov. 3, in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel and Casino. 

Car-O-Liner executives will be on hand to showcase its latest innovative product offerings and be available to answer questions from symposium attendees on how Car-O-Liner can help shops improve and grow their businesses. 

The MSO Symposium is an annual event directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives of the leading multi-shop operations in the automotive collision repair industry. 

