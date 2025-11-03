CCC and OEC Integrate RepairLogic into CCC ONE to Enhance Collision Repair Efficiency

CCC Intelligent Solutions, a cloud platform provider powering the P&C insurance economy, and OEConnection LLC (OEC), global technology provider for the automotive aftersales industry, announced in a news release an agreement to integrate OEC’s RepairLogic repair planning solution directly into CCC’s industry-leading collision repair platform, CCC ONE. The new integration, expected to roll out in early 2026, will streamline repair planning, estimating, and documentation for collision repair facilities, helping shops operate more efficiently and consistently across repairs.

The collaboration brings together two trusted providers within the collision ecosystem to deliver a more connected and automated workflow experience. By integrating RepairLogic with CCC ONE, participating repair facilities will be able to access repair planning capabilities at key points in the estimating process, without the need to toggle between multiple systems. The integration is designed to promote estimator and repair planner efficiency while helping shops more effectively capture required operations and OEM procedures.

“CCC ONE has always been about simplifying the collision repair process and empowering our customers with connected, data-driven tools,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management for CCC Intelligent Solutions. “Adding access to RepairLogic from the CCC ONE platform gives repairers another way to capture OEM repair procedures and align that work directly with their estimating and documentation processes. It’s a meaningful step in helping our shared customers save time and deliver high-quality repairs.”

The integration will also enable synchronization of RepairLogic documentation into the CCC Workfile. This will allow shops to easily share repair plans and supporting documents with technicians, insurance carriers, and customers, maintain complete historical records within CCC ONE, and support audits and liability protection through up-to-date, accurate, and organized data.

“By integrating RepairLogic within CCC ONE, we’re enabling repair facilities to operate with greater precision and less friction,” said Pat Blech, general manager of the repair technologies division of OEC. “RepairLogic was built to digitize the repair planning experience. Bringing that capability directly into the CCC ONE workflow makes it even easier for estimators and repair planners to work consistently while maintaining compliance and documentation standards.”

OEC and CCC are actively developing the integration with general availability planned for early 2026. Both organizations are committed to a smooth rollout that delivers immediate value to participating collision repairers and their partners across the industry.

To learn more about CCC ONE, please visit https://cccis.com/ccc-one . To learn more about RepairLogic, please visit https://oeconnection.com/products/repairlogic/ .