The Boyd Group to Acquire Joe Hudson's Collision Center
Key Highlights
- The Boyd Group is acquiring Joe Hudson’s Collision Center for $1.3 billion, expanding to 1,273 locations nationwide.
- The deal enhances Boyd’s presence in the U.S. Southeast, a key growth region identified through strategic analysis.
- JHCC’s proven growth and operational focus align with Boyd’s culture, promising strong synergies and value creation.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
- Boyd plans to fund part of the acquisition through a $780 million IPO, supporting its ongoing growth and strategic initiatives.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Joe Hudson’s Collision Center from TSG Consumer Partners LP (“TSG”), expanding the Company’s footprint by 258 collision locations across the U.S. Southeast and bringing its total locations to 1,273, according to a press release distributed in the evening hours of Wed., Oct. 29.
According to the company, the purchase price of $1.3 billion represents a purchase price multiple, net of expected tax benefits of approximately $150 million, of 13.3x JHCC Adjusted EBITDA, assuming run-rate adjustments for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025.
JHCC was founded in 1989 and has executed a successful long-term growth strategy of new location and same-store sales growth. Since its founding, JHCC has successfully grown its footprint to 258 collision locations across 18 U.S. states through a combination of new development and acquisitions. In addition to its strong top-line growth, JHCC’s focus on densifying within the U.S. Southeast, as well as executing solid operational performance, has enabled it to establish a track record of strong profitability.
“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Boyd, as we accelerate our growth and solidify our position as one of the leading players in the highly fragmented North American collision industry,” said Brian Kaner, president and CEO of Boyd. “Through the acquisition of JHCC, we are expanding our presence in the growing region of the U.S. Southeast, which was identified through our enhanced go-to-market strategy as a key growth region for Boyd.
"In addition to the geographic presence, which is complementary to our existing location footprint, JHCC’s growth strategy, operational focus, and culture are well aligned with Boyd’s, providing us with confidence in our ability to generate meaningful synergies as well as create strong value for our customers, insurance company clients, and shareholders as a result of the acquisition.
“This acquisition comes at an exciting time for Boyd, as we continue to make progress on Project 360 as well as other internal initiatives, which have enabled Boyd to expect to report strong results in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024. I want to thank the entire Boyd team for all their hard work and dedication, enabling us to achieve strong results in the third quarter, and we look forward to welcoming the JHCC employees to our Company upon closing of the acquisition."
The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory requirements.
In a separate press release, the company announced a $780 million bought deal initial public offering and noted it intends to use the net proceeds to partially fund the acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.