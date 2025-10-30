The Boyd Group to Acquire Joe Hudson's Collision Center

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Boyd, as we accelerate our growth and solidify our position as one of the leading players in the highly fragmented North American collision industry,” said Brian Kaner, president and CEO of Boyd. “Through the acquisition of JHCC, we are expanding our presence in the growing region of the U.S. Southeast, which was identified through our enhanced go-to-market strategy as a key growth region for Boyd.

"In addition to the geographic presence, which is complementary to our existing location footprint, JHCC’s growth strategy, operational focus, and culture are well aligned with Boyd’s, providing us with confidence in our ability to generate meaningful synergies as well as create strong value for our customers, insurance company clients, and shareholders as a result of the acquisition.

“This acquisition comes at an exciting time for Boyd, as we continue to make progress on Project 360 as well as other internal initiatives, which have enabled Boyd to expect to report strong results in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024. I want to thank the entire Boyd team for all their hard work and dedication, enabling us to achieve strong results in the third quarter, and we look forward to welcoming the JHCC employees to our Company upon closing of the acquisition."

The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory requirements.

In a separate press release, the company announced a $780 million bought deal initial public offering and noted it intends to use the net proceeds to partially fund the acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.