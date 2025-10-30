CARSTAR Platinum Collision Center Wins Length of Rental Award

CARSTAR recognized Edwin Khoshabeh of CARSTAR Platinum Collision Center as the recipient of the Length of Rental Award at the Ascend 2025 Conference.

Khoshabeh earned the honor for achieving the shortest average rental car duration across the Driven Brands Collision Group network, an accomplishment that speaks to his unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

“We’ve built our business on the belief that every hour counts—for the customer, the insurance partner, and our team,” Khoshabeh said. “This recognition reflects our team's dedication to continuous improvement and our relentless focus on delivering vehicles back to customers quickly, safely, and with the highest quality.”

At the heart of Khoshabeh’s success is a laser-focused approach to repair efficiency. By implementing streamlined processes, investing in ongoing staff training, and fostering a culture of accountability and performance, CARSTAR Platinum Collision Center significantly reduced vehicle cycle time, leading to faster repairs and reduced rental durations for customers.

“Edwin and his team are an exceptional example of what it means to lead with purpose,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collison, Driven Brands. “By reducing rental times, they’re not only improving efficiency but delivering a better overall customer experience. We’re proud to celebrate their hard work and excellence at Ascend 2025.”