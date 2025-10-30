BASF Coatings Reveals SEMA Show Schedule

BASF Coatings’ SEMA Show lineup features educational sessions, booth sponsorships, and mentorship initiatives that highlight its commitment to advancing collision repair, refinishing technologies, and workforce development.
SCRS RDE Session: Unlock Hidden Profit
Industry experts John Shoemaker and Phil Knapp will lead “Unlock Hidden Profit: Leverage Missed Operations, Materials, and Labor to Transform Your Refinish Department” in room S2303 from 2:30-4 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) session will help attendees uncover overlooked opportunities in the refinish process that can significantly boost profitability and operational efficiency. Please visit the SEMA website to purchase your pass.
ADAS Feature Booth Sponsorship in the Collision Repair Center
As a proud sponsor of the ADAS Feature Booth, BASF Coatings will have team members available throughout the week to discuss radar and paint compatibility, a critical factor in ensuring the performance of modern vehicle safety systems.
Jeff Wildman and Bill Bierie will host a series of sessions exploring the invisible but essential role of paint in ADAS functionality:
- Invisible Impact: How Color Affects Radar Accuracy
- Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 10:30 a.m.
- The Hidden Role of Paint in Advanced Safety. How Color Drives Safety
- Beyond the Finish: Testing Colors for Radar Compatibility
- Thursday at 3 p.m.
Techs for Tomorrow: Investing in the Future
BASF is partnering with TechForce Foundation to present the Techs for Tomorrow initiative at the SEMA Show, which celebrates and empowers the next generation of collision repair professionals. As part of this year’s program, five outstanding students will participate in the Techs for Tomorrow SEMA Experience — an immersive opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and innovators.
Tina Nelles, John Shoemaker, and Phil Knapp will serve as mentors to these winning students, offering guidance, sharing expertise, and helping them navigate the evolving landscape of automotive repair and refinishing.
“The future of our industry depends on the passion, curiosity, and innovation of the next generation,” said Nelles, marketing communications manager at BASF. “Through our partnership with TechForce Foundation and the Techs for Tomorrow initiative, we’re not just showcasing opportunities — we’re actively investing in young talent. Mentoring these students at SEMA is a powerful way to connect, inspire, and help them see what’s possible in collision repair and refinishing.”