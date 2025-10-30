BASF Coatings Reveals SEMA Show Schedule

Techs for Tomorrow: Investing in the Future

BASF is partnering with TechForce Foundation to present the Techs for Tomorrow initiative at the SEMA Show, which celebrates and empowers the next generation of collision repair professionals. As part of this year’s program, five outstanding students will participate in the Techs for Tomorrow SEMA Experience — an immersive opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and innovators.

Tina Nelles, John Shoemaker, and Phil Knapp will serve as mentors to these winning students, offering guidance, sharing expertise, and helping them navigate the evolving landscape of automotive repair and refinishing.

“The future of our industry depends on the passion, curiosity, and innovation of the next generation,” said Nelles, marketing communications manager at BASF. “Through our partnership with TechForce Foundation and the Techs for Tomorrow initiative, we’re not just showcasing opportunities — we’re actively investing in young talent. Mentoring these students at SEMA is a powerful way to connect, inspire, and help them see what’s possible in collision repair and refinishing.”