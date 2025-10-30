HD Repair Forum Connects with TMC’s Annual Meeting

The HD Repair Forum, the only conference and organization solely dedicated to the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry, will take place on March 18-19 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two-day conference and networking event is co-located with the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council’s 2026 Annual Meeting.

“This is the first time our event will be held in conjunction with TMC’s Annual Meeting,” said Brian Nessen, transportation technology exhibition HDRF president and co-founder. “Based upon the feedback from our advisory board and industry leadership, the HDRF sees this as an opportunity for growth of both programs. While HDRF is supportive of all heavy-duty repair industry associations and groups, OEM involvement at TMC is particularly intriguing.”

HD Repair Forum attendees and supporters will have an opportunity to attend TMC’s exhibit floor, which will feature the latest in new vehicle technology and explore additional business opportunities with leaders in the heavy-duty fleet industry.

“The HD Repair Forum serves all stakeholders in the heavy-duty collision repair industry,” Jennie Lepore, HDRF communications director. “We are continually seeking ways to deliver more value to the industry and our collaboration with TMC in 2026 delivers on that commitment.”

The HDRF advisory board met on October 8 to start planning the 2026 agenda; a schedule of events and speakers will be available by the end of 2025. Registration will open by then as well.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or getting further involved, contact Jennie Lepore or Brian Nessen.