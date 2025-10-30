Sherwin-Williams Celebrates New Branch Opening on Nov. 5

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes opened a new location in Springdale, Arkansas. A grand opening event will be on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., as an opportunity for professional automotive refinishers and enthusiasts to stop by and meet the expert team that supports the branch.

The celebration will include featured vendors, expert assistance, exclusive giveaways, and complimentary lunch bites, according to a news release. Visitors can also enjoy a 40% discount on select auto paint and supplies.

“With this Springdale location, we’ll be able to best support our existing customers who are growing in the region and also bring our robust portfolio, personalized service and world-class technical expertise to new businesses in the area,” said Catie Hall, regional sales director for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

The Sherwin-Williams branch will feature a full line of the company’s products including Ultra 9K, Sunfire PRO, Ultra BC8 and Genesis, as well as associated products such as tape, abrasives, spraying equipment by Garmat, SATA, and 3M. The branch will carry many convenient items, such as touch-up bottles and aerosol spray cans, which can be loaded with custom color matches in Sunfire PRO, BC8 and Genesis.

While many major automotive paint suppliers distribute their products through third-party distributors, Sherwin-Williams owns its entire distribution system, from manufacturing and trucks to the branch locations.

“With Sherwin-Williams, you get the benefit of our global distribution system and our local support,” Hall said. “We’re ready to support you, no matter your needs. We support companies of all sizes and can tailor our offerings to your business. We’re here when and where you need us.”