Kinetic Launches AI-Powered Kinetic Vision for Faster, More Accurate Repair Estimates
Key Highlights
- Kinetic Vision uses AI, robotics, and computer vision to generate rapid, accurate vehicle repair estimates.
- The system creates a 3D digital twin of the damaged vehicle for comprehensive assessment.
- Estimates are reviewed by certified Kinetic estimators, ensuring precision and consistency.
- Standardization reduces errors, minimizes insurance back-and-forth, and speeds up approval processes.
- Kinetic Vision enhances repair shop capacity, revenue, and customer confidence through technological innovation.
Kinetic, an automotive infrastructure company that delivers digital repair and servicing for modern vehicles, has introduced Kinetic Vision, an AI-powered imaging system designed to generate fast, accurate, and transparent collision repair estimates, according to a press release.
Built for auto shops, dealerships, and fleet centers, Kinetic Vision streamlines the repair process by quickly and comprehensively assessing vehicles, allowing shops to increase capacity and revenue while also validating that every repair has been completed correctly.
“Kinetic is focused on modernizing the collision repair industry with technology that improves accuracy, efficiency, and trust,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and co-founder of Kinetic. “Our new Kinetic Vision system brings AI imaging directly into auto shops, producing estimates that help repairers and insurers reach alignment faster and giving customers confidence their vehicles will be restored to manufacturer standards.”
Kinetic Vision increases revenue for vehicle repair businesses by creating significant efficiencies at the beginning of the process, when estimates are generated, and at the end of the process, when repairs are validated. Installed into an auto shop, Kinetic Vision uses robotics and computer vision to scan a damaged vehicle and create a 3D digital twin. Kinetic Intelligence, Kinetic’s proprietary data analytics system, analyzes the twin and generates a detailed estimate of needed repairs to return the vehicle to its original state of safety and performance. The estimates are reviewed and verified by a certified Kinetic estimator.
By standardizing how estimates are created and documented, Kinetic Vision helps repair centers reduce errors and omissions, minimize back-and-forth with insurance carriers, and shorten the path from estimate to approval. The result is greater consistency across locations, stronger relationships with insurers, and a better end experience for customers.
Kinetic Vision is the latest addition to Kinetic’s infrastructure ecosystem that includes software solutions such as Kinetic ID, which identifies calibration needs after a collision, and Kinetic Intelligence, which powers a connected network designed to drive accuracy, efficiency and innovation in collision repair. Kinetic also operates a growing network of Kinetic Hubs, which are full-service, all-in-one post-collision repair estimate and recalibration centers.