Kinetic Launches AI-Powered Kinetic Vision for Faster, More Accurate Repair Estimates

Kinetic Vision increases revenue for vehicle repair businesses by creating significant efficiencies at the beginning of the process, when estimates are generated, and at the end of the process, when repairs are validated. Installed into an auto shop, Kinetic Vision uses robotics and computer vision to scan a damaged vehicle and create a 3D digital twin. Kinetic Intelligence, Kinetic’s proprietary data analytics system, analyzes the twin and generates a detailed estimate of needed repairs to return the vehicle to its original state of safety and performance. The estimates are reviewed and verified by a certified Kinetic estimator.

By standardizing how estimates are created and documented, Kinetic Vision helps repair centers reduce errors and omissions, minimize back-and-forth with insurance carriers, and shorten the path from estimate to approval. The result is greater consistency across locations, stronger relationships with insurers, and a better end experience for customers.

Kinetic Vision is the latest addition to Kinetic’s infrastructure ecosystem that includes software solutions such as Kinetic ID, which identifies calibration needs after a collision, and Kinetic Intelligence, which powers a connected network designed to drive accuracy, efficiency and innovation in collision repair. Kinetic also operates a growing network of Kinetic Hubs, which are full-service, all-in-one post-collision repair estimate and recalibration centers.