SEMA Live Broadcasts Show Excitement Worldwide

Automotive industry professionals and enthusiasts can experience the excitement of the 2025 SEMA Show through SEMA Live presented by AutoZone. With expanded coverage, more storytelling, and shorter segments, SEMA Live will capture the full heartbeat of the aftermarket as it takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center campus Nov. 4-7.

Broadcasting 31 hours of live coverage on YouTube and Meta, SEMA Live will feature breaking news, vehicle unveils, trendsetting products, and signature highlights, according to a news release. Chris Jacobs will host the action from the SEMA Live studio in Central Hall and be joined by remote reporters Alliyah Becerra, JC Fernandez, and Elija Isra. At just 14 years old and new to SEMA Live, Isra will bring fresh perspective and energy to the broadcast.

“This year, SEMA Live is redefining how the automotive business community experiences the aftermarket’s biggest week,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. “Viewers can expect expanded production, new guest appearances, and never-before-seen coverage that will bring every moment of the SEMA Show to life, from the Show floor to the outdoor action zones and beyond.”

WHAT'S NEW FOR 2025

Extended Coverage of SEMA Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers Polish

Audiences will get an even deeper look into the most prestigious build competition in the industry — from the workshops to the final stage. Behind-the-scenes stories, builder interviews, and live reactions will showcase the creativity and craftsmanship that make the competition legendary.

Outdoor Action Cameras — All-Access, All Angles

SEMA Live will deploy a full outdoor camera network to capture every burnout, stunt, and live demo happening outside the convention center — from Hoonigan Burn Yard and Horsepower Rodeo to Nitro Circus, OPTIMA Unleashed, and SPARQ.

Faster-Paced Segments and More Floor Coverage

This year’s broadcast will feature shorter, high-impact segments that move with the pace of the SEMA Show itself, spotlighting more customized vehicles, more innovation, and more of what fans love most.

Special Guests

Viewers can hear directly from industry leaders and legends as they are interviewed throughout the week. Guests include Antron Brown, Chip Foose, Dave Kindig, Jay Leno, and Jim and Mike Ring.

The Largest Number of Live Reveals Ever Filmed

With more manufacturers and builders choosing SEMA as their launch stage, 2025 will feature the most live vehicle reveals ever captured by SEMA Live. From concept cars to customs, SEMA Live is bringing the magic of first looks to audiences everywhere.

Live Coverage of the SEMA Cruise

For the first time, SEMA Live will broadcast the entire SEMA Cruise live from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, capturing the excitement as thousands of the Show’s most iconic builds roll out in front of spectators.

Watch the live stream starting Tuesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PT on the SEMA Show YouTube and Facebook pages.