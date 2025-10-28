ASE Webinar: Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicle Maintenance

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting the free webinar “Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicle Maintenance” at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

There is a big push towards electric vehicles, but there are also many misconceptions about maintenance and repairs. Permatex’s Anthony Mondi will discuss the similarities and differences between hybrid and battery electric vehicle maintenance and repairs compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. This includes the electrical system, motor, powertrain, and braking systems and how current products fit.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

For more information or to register, click here.