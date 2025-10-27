SUN Collision Enhances 1Search Plus with 'Did You Mean' for Smarter Search Accuracy

SUN Collision enhanced its award-winning 1Search Plus dashboard in its SUN Collision Repair Information with a new feature called “Did You Mean.” The upgrade helps technicians and service writers find the right information faster by automatically suggesting corrected industry terms when typos or extra characters are entered in the search bar.

Searching for the right repair information can often be derailed by a single mistyped character. With “Did You Mean,” users no longer waste time retyping or guessing. The new functionality goes beyond standard type-ahead features by acting as a smart safety net that keeps searches on track.

“A small typo shouldn’t stand in the way of completing a repair – whether it’s a collision or mechanical job,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “Shop professionals rely on fast, accurate information to keep vehicles moving through their bays. With ‘Did You Mean’, 1Search Plus instantly corrects minor search errors and delivers the right repair or calibration data. The result is shorter cycle times, greater accuracy and higher customer satisfaction.”

By automatically recognizing misspelled or mistyped terms, “Did You Mean” instantly suggests correctly spelled search terms, helping technicians stay focused on the repair instead of troubleshooting their search.

For example, the term “alternator” is frequently misspelled in search queries, appearing as alteranator, altenator, alternater, altanator or altinator. With “Did You Mean,” 1Search Plus suggests the correct spelling so users stay on track without wasting time.