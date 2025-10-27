SUN Collision to Showcase 1Search Plus Technology at The SEMA Show

SUN Collision will showcase its collision repair software at two locations during the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 4-7.

Collision repair professionals can visit SUN at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions Booth #32017 and the Mitchell 1 Booth #11239 to see firsthand how SUN’s 1Search Plus technology can transform the way technicians access OEM information for collision and mechanical repairs.

“The SEMA Show is all about innovation, and we’re excited to demonstrate how SUN Collision Repair Information, powered by 1Search Plus, helps shops work smarter, faster and more efficiently,” said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business manager. “From collision to mechanical repairs, attendees will see how our software gives technicians quick access to the right information through its intuitive dashboard and powerful search engine. This ensures that repairs are completed right the first time, while helping shops stay efficient and maintain the highest quality standards.

Key features to include:

1Search Plus Navigation

1Search Plus delivers information in a clear, card-based layout that mirrors a technician’s workflow. Each card covers key tasks and data, including materials, component locations, remove and replace procedures, and technical bulletins. The design lets technicians quickly cut through clutter find the right information.



SureTack Real Fixes

For mechanical repairs, 1Search Plus provides OEM-licensed data and real-world insights from the SureTrack community of professional technicians. The database features more than 45 million SureTrack Fixes based on actual repair orders, with targeted information presented through its card-based format as SureTrack Real Fixes, Top Repairs and Causes and Fixes.

ADAS Diagnostics & Repairs

Show demonstrations will highlight ADAS information, enabling technicians to diagnose and repair components such as sensors, cameras, radar, and control modules. A dedicated Driver Assist quick link provides a complete overview of ADAS components for a selected vehicle with detailed procedures, specifications, and diagrams for repair and calibration.

Interactive Wiring Diagrams

Attendees can see how SUN’s interactive wiring diagrams can accelerate electrical diagnostics. The color-coded diagrams take technicians directly to the component information without a secondary lookup.

Component names are active hyperlinks that take users straight to the information they need, including location, connector views and replacement procedures.

Repair Package for Instant Blueprints

Demonstrations will show how SUN’s search engine delivers targeted information for the SUN Collision Repair Package, helping service writers and estimators generate fast, accurate repair blueprints in just a few clicks. This exclusive feature integrates with estimating systems, mapping data with OEM repair information to support insurance claims.

Comprehensive Coverage

SUN Collision Repair Information offers web-based access to comprehensive collision and mechanical repair data for all makes and models, including most electric and hybrid vehicles. Collision data covers model years 2004 to current while mechanical information goes as far back as 1960.