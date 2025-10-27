Dahl Automotive Group Wins 2025 Marketer of the Year Award

The Dahl Automotive Group, owners of Abra Auto Body La Crosse in Wisonsin and Abra Auto Body Winona in Minnesota, received the 2025 Marketer of the Year Award at Ascend 2025. This award honors Abra franchisees who demonstrate exceptional brand representation, online engagement, and community impact.

With a powerful presence both online and in their community, The Dahl Automotive Group continues to raise the bar. Their commitment to excellence in digital reputation, paired with a strong brand presence, has made them a standout within the Abra network. Across their two locations, the team maintains an exceptional Google rating and a consistent stream of positive reviews.

“We believe marketing is more than just getting attention — it’s about building relationships,” said Andrew Dahl, co-owner of The Dahl Automotive Group. “We’re proud to represent Abra in a way that reflects our values, our people, and the communities we serve. Shine Season gave us the perfect opportunity to make a difference.”

Their Shine Season performance in 2025 was extraordinary; they collected 72 verified reviews (45 at one location and 27 at the other) and surpassed their Feedback for Hope goals, which raised awareness and support for cystic fibrosis while deepening trust within their community.

“The Dahl Automotive Group embodies what it means to be deeply engaged and brand-forward,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their commitment to both marketing excellence and community outreach sets an incredible example. They’ve earned this recognition in every way.”