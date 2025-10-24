CSN Collision Partners with ONCAP to Accelerate Growth

CSN Collision partnered with ONCAP, the lower mid-market private equity platform of Onex Corporation, to acquire various collision centers from the founders of CSN, who will remain shareholders in the Company going forward.

With ONCAP’s financial backing and the establishment of a scaled platform of corporate-owned collision centers, CSN Collision is positioned to pursue the acquisition of collision repair businesses of any size, according to a news release.

“This is an exciting time for CSN and the entire collision repair industry,” said Ryan Bruno, president and CEO of CSN Collision. “This partnership is about building a stronger foundation for the future. ONCAP brings deep experience scaling multi-site businesses in the automotive aftermarket, and with their support, CSN will be able to accelerate its growth plans, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our licensees, insurance partners, and, most importantly, customers.”

The company’s network of independently owned collision repair centers remains the cornerstone of its business, and ONCAP’s investment should enable further expansion with greater resources to better support CSN licensees.

“CSN has an exceptional reputation for leadership and innovation in the collision repair industry,” said Rene Boissonnault, principal at ONCAP. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Company as it embarks on its next phase of growth, pursuing both organic initiatives and acquisition opportunities, while building on CSN’s unique culture and long-standing commitment to excellence in collision repair.”

Origin Merchant Partners served as exclusive financial advisor, and Stikeman Elliott served as legal counsel to CSN Collision and its shareholders. Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor, and Torys served as legal counsel to ONCAP.