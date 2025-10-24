AkzoNobel's SEMA Showcase Includes New Automotive Coatings and Exclusive Vehicle Unveilings

AkzoNobel provided a first look under the hood for its programming at the 2025 SEMA Show and an industry star is part of it all again: Dave Kindig, television star of MotorTrend Network’s Bitchin’ Rides show and creator of custom car company Kindig-it Design.

AkzoNobel will have exciting vehicle unveilings, autograph sessions, and workshops to share the latest and greatest industry know-how at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 4-7.

“To say we’re excited would be an understatement. SEMA is a huge event for our AkzoNobel team and the perfect opportunity to show off how we’re helping customers every single day of the year with our outstanding coatings, innovative digital shop tools, and expertise,” says Maximilien Schréder, commercial director for AkzoNobel’s North American Automotive & Specialty Coatings business. Schréder takes over for John Griffin, who is retiring. “This will be my first SEMA Show, and I can’t wait to meet with our customers and distributors in this energy-filled environment.”