CARSTAR Rapid City Recognized as 2025 Marketer of the Year for Outstanding Community and Brand Leadership

CARSTAR Rapid City, owned by Ross McKie, was named the 2025 Marketer of the Year at the Ascend 2025 Conference. This prestigious honor celebrates franchisees who demonstrate outstanding brand representation, strong online engagement, and impactful community involvement.

CARSTAR Rapid City has an impressive 4.5-star rating from nearly 300 Google reviews and was voted “Favorite Auto Body Repair” in the 2025 Best of the Black Hills Awards, a respected community voted recognition across western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

“Our team believes that strong community ties are the foundation of lasting success,” McKie said. “Hosting events like our Charity Car and Bike Show allows us to give back while reinforcing the trust our customers place in us every day.”

Committed to giving back, the team hosted their first annual Charity Car and Bike Show in June, bringing together the local community to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shift Garage, a nonprofit offering essential auto repairs. Their consistent alignment with marketing initiatives and proactive outreach has kept community momentum strong throughout the year.

“Ross and his team are a shining example of how brand commitment and local engagement go hand in hand,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their leadership and passion have made CARSTAR Rapid City a true community hub and marketing leader.”