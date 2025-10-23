BendPak to Unveil New Lifts and Equipment at SEMA Show

BendPak’s iconic Silver Lot booth will once again be packed with the lifts, evaporative coolers, and accessories that enthusiasts dream of. Meanwhile, in the quieter confines of the Upper South Hall, the company will showcase new lifts, including the unique Octa-Flex eight-arm two-post lift, tire changers, wheel balancers, portable air coolers, and more equipment innovations designed to drive shop productivity higher.

The BendPak Silver Lot Booth #81210 gets a glow-up with the addition of two bright pink car lifts: a 10AP two-post lift and the new QuickJack 8000TLX portable lift, the most powerful QuickJack model ever. The pink lifts are part of BendPak’s Lift for a Cure campaign designed to raise money and awareness to help find a cure for metastatic breast cancer. This booth is a one-stop shop for equipment from across the BendPak universe – at exclusive SEMA Show prices.

Inside South Hall Booth #36131, BendPak will demonstrate the time and efficiency improvements Octa-Flex can offer for complex tasks like cab-off repairs. BendPak’s own custom truck build-in-progress, the Valor C10, will be on the Octa-Flex, the world’s first two-post lift with eight arms. The booth will also feature the latest advancements in Ranger wheel service equipment and Cool Boss coolers.

“The SEMA Show is one of car culture’s highlights of the year,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of product development. “At BendPak, we love this opportunity to catch up with friends, talk to customers, show off our latest inventions and check out all the creative builds. In fact, several of those builds are in our booths, including a 1969 Dodge Charger from Nostalgia Hot Rods, mini monster truck by Overkill Racing and Chassis, and a cool offroad Tesla Model 3 by The Baja Shop.”