Car-O-Liner and Snap-on Support Repair Driven Education at SEMA

Car-O-Liner, part of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands, returns as a sponsor of the Repairer Driven Education series and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“SEMA continues to be an incredible venue for showcasing our industry-leading solutions and the latest innovations in collision repair technology from Car-O-Liner and John Bean,” said Mariana Montovaneli, Director of Marketing for Snap-on Equipment. “It’s also a space where education and leadership take center stage; something SCRS has cultivated exceptionally well through the Repairer Driven Education program.



Car-O-Liner will be exhibiting as part of the Snap-on booth #32017 in the Upper South Hall at the SEMA Show.



“It’s clear that Snap-on, along with their collision repair brands Car-O-Liner and John Bean, continues to prioritize education and the long-term success of our industry,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists. “Events like the SEMA Show, and the educational experiences that come with them, have a lasting impact on the health and growth of the small businesses we serve. We’re truly grateful for partners who return year after year to invest in programs that empower repairers and elevate our profession.”

For the full schedule of RDE events or to register, click here.