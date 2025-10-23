People-First Approach Fuels Growth at Enterprise Mobility

In fiscal year 2025, Enterprise Mobility’s individual car and truck rental transactions, an increase of more than 6 percent from the prior fiscal year.

More than 90,000 global team members work across the business’s 9,500-plus global locations to help more than 67 million drivers get the transportation they need, according to a news release.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and we’ve built a culture of connection throughout our organization with team members who listen to customers, understand their needs, and find mobility solutions that work,” said Chrissy Taylor, president and CEO of Enterprise Mobility. “They are the heroes of our business. This commitment to deliver our customers solutions that meet their mobility needs is central to our success.”

The people-centric approach, combined with steady global growth and solid results across the business’ portfolio – including fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, vehicle subscriptions and luxury rentals – generated more than $39 billion in revenue for Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management.

Enterprise-branded business lines were also central to a successful fiscal year including the following:

Enterprise Car Sales opened five new dealerships in the U.S., bringing its total number of dealerships to 166 with more planned in the next fiscal year. The Enterprise Car Sales team focused on providing exceptional customer service to drive growth throughout the year and aims to enhance the car-buying experience with a new digital platform planned for 2026.

Commute with Enterprise, the largest vanpool provider in the U.S., now partners with more than 100 transit agencies and 1,000 organizations across the country to provide positive commuting experiences for nearly 60,000 riders. The business expanded its offerings to serve the growing number of hybrid workers in the U.S and, with a fleet of 10,000 vehicles, Commute with Enterprise vanpools took approximately 50,000 vehicles off the road and eliminated more than 1.2 billion commuter miles this past fiscal year. The team also achieved high customer satisfaction scores.

Enterprise Truck Rental opened 20 new locations across the U.S. and Canada. The business now has nearly 600 locations offering a range of trucks, cargo vans and tow-capable pickup trucks. The Enterprise Truck Rental team also maintained high customer satisfaction scores throughout the year.

Focusing on the Future of Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is advancing innovation and breakthroughs in mobility as they come to market by embracing new vehicle technology. The business is on track to transition to more than 800,000 connected vehicles by the end of this calendar year. Additionally, Enterprise Fleet Management has over 200,000 customer vehicles connected through a third-party telematic provider.

By accessing vehicle data, Enterprise Mobility has the opportunity to reduce customer wait times and gain critical insights into vehicle health and maintenance.

People and Community

Enterprise Mobility’s people-centric approach extends beyond taking care of its customers. The business once again earned the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for employee engagement, an award that recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the third consecutive year Enterprise Mobility has been named a GEWA winner.

In addition, more than 20,000 team members were promoted or took on new roles within the organization.

“My grandfather, Jack, built this business on a simple philosophy that guides us to this day: Take care of customers and employees first, and everything else will follow,” Taylor said.

Giving back to the communities where Enterprise Mobility customers and team members live and work has also been a central tenet of the business for nearly 70 years.

Enterprise Mobility empowers team members to support the communities in which they live and work. In the fiscal year 2025-2026, over $113 million was donated to charitable organizations worldwide through Enterprise Mobility operating groups and the Enterprise Mobility Foundation. It expanded efforts to address food insecurity and advance social equity by committing more than $200 million through its Fill Your Tank program and ROAD Forward initiative through 2030.