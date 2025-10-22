ADAS Depot Survey Shows Per-calibration Invoicing Increasing

Despite broader economic uncertainty, respondents to an annual ADAS survey reported an average 30% weighted growth rate over the past 12 months, which was just slightly below last year’s 32%.

ADAS Depot has concluded its 2025 Benchmark Survey, which gathered anonymized responses from about 70 participants with calibration businesses. The report measures growth trends, pricing, and industry sentiment. The survey results are available only to those who participated in the survey, but FenderBender had an overview discussion with ADAS Depot representatives.

Expectations for the coming year indicate a slowdown at 23%. However, last year, the forecast last year was for only 26%. A key takeaway of this year’s survey was the growing standardization of “per calibration” invoicing (up from 74% to 86%), which improves transparency and helps insurance companies understand repair costs. However, challenges persist, with 54% of respondents saying insurance relations have worsened. Pricing for some calibrations, such as front radar, showed slight declines due to insurance pressure and market compression. Only 11% reported insurer relations improving, while 32% reported they are about the same.

Executive Chairman Darren Xu said the industry has an ongoing need for education, training, and clearer standards around when and how calibrations should be performed, which would help lessen insurer pushback.

Xu said possible topics for next year’s survey include certifications, training levels, and the mix of OEM versus aftermarket tools used in shops.

“I continue to be really excited about the growth of the space,” Xu said. “I think even despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the survey data shows that the industry is still quite strong and growing quite nicely. It's one of the bright spots within the automotive repair space and still a long way to go in terms of standardization. But overall, I found the results to be pretty encouraging and above my expectations.”