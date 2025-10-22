Rotary Solutions to Exhibit New Equipment and Vehicle Lifts at the 2025 SEMA Show

Rotary Solutions will showcase the company’s 100-year legacy of innovation and passion for "Serving the Shop" by launching all-new wheel service equipment at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 4-7.

Rotary will be at booth #36027 Upper South Hall, where it will display new, cutting-edge vehicle service and diagnostic solutions for the automotive repair aftermarket including the R1075 Tower Aligner with the new XA14 Scissor Alignment Lift.

“At this year’s SEMA Show, we’re continuing to honor our past 100 years with the tools and support that have helped shops find success,” said Jim Jacoby, VP, sales & marketing with Rotary Solutions. “But we’re also looking to the future - by being the single source for world-class shop equipment solutions for the next generation of vehicles. Our industry-leading distribution and service network and American manufacturing eliminate barriers and uncertainty for customers while reinforcing our continued commitment to Serving the Shop.”

The array of wheel service tools, A/C machines, collision diagnostics systems and vehicle lifts at The SEMA Show includes:

NEW Rotary R1075 Tower Aligner – Precision automatic 3D imaging alignment system

NEW Rotary XA14 Alignment Scissor Lift – 14k lb. capacity scissor lift with 193” max wheelbase

NEW Rotary R160 Wheel Balancer – Advanced 3D wheel balancer

Rotary R247 Tire Changer – Swing Arm, Center Lock tire changer

Rotary SPOA10-AV Two-Post Lift – 10k lb. capacity with all-vehicle AV Arms and Shockwave

Rotary Mobile Column Lift – Heavy-duty mobile lift with fore and aft bumper kits

Rotary R1250 Automatic Leverless Pro Tire Changer – Precision tire mounting and demounting

Rotary R3AC80 A/C Service Cart – Automatic dual-gas recovery, recycling and recharge

Direct Lift PP8 Four-Post Lift – 8k lb. capacity four-post lift for the home enthusiast

Chief Meridian Live Mapping System – Complete 360-degree vehicle blueprinting package

Additionally, industry experts from Rotary Solutions will be on hand to demonstrate products, offer insights into the company’s SEMA Rebates and 7-day QuickShip Guarantee, as well as answer questions about market-leading Rotary lifts.