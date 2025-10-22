Abra Princeton and KLST Abra Group Earn Top Gun Award

Abra Princeton and the KLST Abra Group received the prestigious Top Gun Award at the Ascend 2025 Conference. The honor recognizes unparalleled leadership, consistent performance, and enduring contributions to the Abra network and the local communities they serve.

With over 30 years in the industry and six locations, the Johnson family and their team have built more than a successful business; they’ve built a legacy. Known for blending operational excellence with deep community involvement, the KLST Abra Group leads through innovation, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the Abra brand.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this recognition,” said Kedrick Johnson, owner of Abra Princeton and leader of the KLST Abra Group. “Success is about more than numbers — it’s about people. Our team, our community, and our partners have all played a part in this journey. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and excited for what’s next.”

From hosting charity golf tournaments and supporting holiday initiatives to championing youth outreach and educational programs, the team represents the best of what it means to be a local business with national impact.

“Kedrick Johnson is the kind of leader who inspires everyone around him,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “His track record speaks for itself — consistent growth, strong partnerships, and a deep sense of responsibility to the community. The Top Gun Award is a celebration of excellence, and Kedrick and his team exemplify that in every sense.”