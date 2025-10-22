I-CAR Member Council Needs Collision Repair Representatives

I-CAR is accepting applications to fill open positions on its Member Council. This is a unique opportunity for I-CAR Members to help shape the organization’s programs and services while representing their industry segment, according to a news release.

The Member Council serves as the voice of the customer, offering insights and feedback that inform I-CAR’s strategic direction and service offerings. Council members act as ambassadors for I-CAR, providing guidance to support continuous improvement and adoption of I-CAR programs across the industry.

Open Seats

Member Council Representatives serve two-year terms and are drawn from six core industry segments, along with regional I-CAR Committee Chairs. The Member Council is currently seeking representatives from the following segments:

Collision Repair: Three open seats (one from a single shop, one from an MSO with less than 200 shops, and one from an MSO with more than 200 shops)

Education: Two open seats

Related Industry Services: One open seat

Insurance: One open seat

OEM: One open seat

The Selection Committee values diversity and a strong commitment to I-CAR's mission, vision, and goals.

Candidate Criteria

Ideal candidates will:

Demonstrate strong commitment to I-CAR’s mission and have support from their employer.

Have at least three years of I-CAR membership (individual or organizational).

Bring five or more years of industry experience in their segment, ideally in a position of influence.

Be willing and able to actively participate in Member Council meetings, including occasional travel.

Have a proven track record of involvement in I-CAR programs, events, projects or committees.

Employees of I-CAR are not eligible to serve on the Member Council. Interested applicants must submit an application by November 6. Selected applicants will be notified in December, and their council term will begin on January 1. To apply, click here.