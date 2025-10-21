CAPA Adds Five New Members to Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association Board welcomes industry veterans from Allstate, Caliber Collision, Liberty Mutual, Joe Hudson's Collision Center, and Classic Collision to enhance standards and support the collision repair industry.
Oct. 21, 2025
CAPA
The Certified Automotive Parts Association, an 
independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, elected five new members to its Board of Directors. 
 
Joining the Board are Michael Bundra, Allstate; Brian Burbridge, Caliber Collision; David Garner, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center; Tom Latronico, Liberty Mutual; and Kayla Williams-Clark, Classic Collision. 
 
CAPA’s Board of Directors represents a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, and quality experts. 
 
“CAPA is excited to welcome these new members to the Board,” said Gerry Poirier, Chair. “Their unique voices and years of expertise will further CAPA’s mission to provide affordable and quality alternative part options and strengthen the collision repair industry in this time of supply chain challenges and economic uncertainty.” 
 
CAPA’s Board of Directors includes: 

  • Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared (Chair)
  • Troy Penry, GEICO (Vice Chair)
  • Mark Scafati, LKQ Corporation
  • Mike Dolabi, Parts Authority
  • Michael Bundra, Allstate
  • Joseph Flowers, Farmers Insurance
  • Jim Gadberry, Nationwide
  • Tom Latronico, Liberty Mutual
  • John Retton, Progressive Insurance
  • Brianne Jones, State Farm Mutual Insurance
  • Jeff Procaccini, Travelers
  • Patrick Burnett, USAA
  • Brian Burbridge, Caliber Collision
  • Kayla Williams-Clark, Classic Collision
  • Seth Ingall, Crash Champions
  • David Garner, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
  • Jack Gillis, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
  • Kerry Tapio, Intertek 
