CAPA Adds Five New Members to Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association, an

independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, elected five new members to its Board of Directors.



Joining the Board are Michael Bundra, Allstate; Brian Burbridge, Caliber Collision; David Garner, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center; Tom Latronico, Liberty Mutual; and Kayla Williams-Clark, Classic Collision.



CAPA’s Board of Directors represents a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, and quality experts.



“CAPA is excited to welcome these new members to the Board,” said Gerry Poirier, Chair. “Their unique voices and years of expertise will further CAPA’s mission to provide affordable and quality alternative part options and strengthen the collision repair industry in this time of supply chain challenges and economic uncertainty.”



CAPA’s Board of Directors includes:

Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared (Chair)

Troy Penry, GEICO (Vice Chair)

Mark Scafati, LKQ Corporation

Mike Dolabi, Parts Authority

Michael Bundra, Allstate

Joseph Flowers, Farmers Insurance

Jim Gadberry, Nationwide

Tom Latronico, Liberty Mutual

John Retton, Progressive Insurance

Brianne Jones, State Farm Mutual Insurance

Jeff Procaccini, Travelers

Patrick Burnett, USAA

Brian Burbridge, Caliber Collision

Kayla Williams-Clark, Classic Collision

Seth Ingall, Crash Champions

David Garner, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center

Jack Gillis, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety

Kerry Tapio, Intertek