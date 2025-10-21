Hunter Engineering to Debut New Products at SEMA

Several major product introductions will highlight Hunter Engineering’s participation at SEMA 2025 in Las Vegas from November 4-7, according to a news release.

Hunter will be exhibiting 28 new or enhanced products in booth #42017 South Hall Lower, with dozens of Hunter representatives available for personal consultations and conducting hands-on demonstrations.

Show attendees will be able to take advantage of special show offers on select Hunter equipment, available only in person at SEMA.

Hunter will also return to AAPEX in 2025, exhibiting at booth #J8029 and at Joe’s Garage, Bay 3. Justin Allen, Hunter Field Training Instructor, will present “ADAS: It’s About Time.”

Car ADAS Solutions is partnering with Hunter at its SEMA booth this year. Car ADAS empowers collision centers and repair networks with OEM-centric ADAS calibration tools.

Along with Hunter’s traditional wide range of productive and profitable service equipment on display, SEMA 2025 will also spotlight major product introductions or enhancements:

HawkEye Elite X – A future-proof alignment and ADAS system that provides for a seamless upgrade to Hunter’s award-winning Ultimate ADAS for laser-guided static calibrations.

Maverick Pro tire changer – Building on the original Maverick, the new model includes a new ergonomic pick-and-place wheel lift and an under-wheel light to illuminate the lower roller and bottom bead.

Inspection Live software – The new cloud-based software for Hunter’s autonomous inspection system allows two service lanes to be run from a single console and enables customers to conveniently receive over-the-air updates as soon as they’re ready.

Road Force WalkAway wheel balancer – The WalkAway Inflation System provides autonomous inflation on the balancer itself, capable of reducing door-to-door four-tire changeover times by up to 45 percent.