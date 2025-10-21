2025 Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards: Celebrate Excellence at The SEMA Show

Honoring Legacy: The March Taylor Kina’ole Award

Each year, SCRS presents the March Taylor Kina’ole Award to an individual who exemplifies the Hawaiian principle of Kina’ole, which represents being "flawless" in the form of doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons.

"This award is our way of honoring those who reflect the principles March Taylor lived by and instilled in many of us around the SCRS table," said SCRS Past Chairman Barry Dorn. "We have this opportunity to honor his legacy, and the light that he brought into our worlds, by seeing his reflection in other people who embody the same sense of purpose and leadership… people who prioritize doing the right things for their industry and the people around them, simply because it’s the right thing to do. It’s a privilege to continue this tradition and recognize someone who upholds those values."

Previous Kina’ole Award recipients include: