2025 Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards: Celebrate Excellence at The SEMA Show

The collision repair community is invited to gather for one of the industry's most anticipated annual celebrations — the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards, taking place during the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 4.
This year’s ceremony will be at a brand-new venue — Resorts World, Rose Ballroom — and continues the tradition of honoring excellence, leadership, and lasting contributions across the collision repair industry. The evening will follow the Collision Industry Conference, which runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the same location, with a CIC Reception beginning at 6 p.m., leading into the Red Carpet Awards program from 7:30–10 p.m.
From industry veterans to rising stars, the Red Carpet Awards spotlight outstanding individuals and organizations shaping the future of collision repair. Cocktail attire is encouraged, and seating is first-come, first-served — so attendees are encouraged to arrive as soon as the doors open and enjoy the full experience of this red-carpet affair.
The event remains free to attend, thanks to the generous support of participating industry organizations and sponsors including BodyShop Business, CIC, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR, and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists
Emcee, and Award Presenters
This year, Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas, will serve as the evening’s host, guiding attendees through a lineup of prestigious award presentations, including:
BodyShop Business
- Single-Shop Executive of the Year Award
- Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Award
Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association
- Electronic Commerce Company of the Year
- Outstanding Contribution
Collision Industry Conference
- Volunteer of the Year
CREF
- Fueling the Future Award
FenderBender
- FenderBender Award
- Best Repair Planner/Estimator Award
Hall of Eagles
- 2025 Hall of Eagles Induction
I-CAR
- Jeff Silver Memorial Award (Platinum individual)
- Russ Verona Memorial Award (Gold Class shop)
National Auto Body Council
- Changing and Saving Lives Award
SCRS
- Moment of Respect
- Affiliate Association Award
- National Lifetime Achievement Award
- 2025 March Taylor Kina’ole Award
Honoring Legacy: The March Taylor Kina’ole Award
Each year, SCRS presents the March Taylor Kina’ole Award to an individual who exemplifies the Hawaiian principle of Kina’ole, which represents being "flawless" in the form of doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons.
"This award is our way of honoring those who reflect the principles March Taylor lived by and instilled in many of us around the SCRS table," said SCRS Past Chairman Barry Dorn. "We have this opportunity to honor his legacy, and the light that he brought into our worlds, by seeing his reflection in other people who embody the same sense of purpose and leadership… people who prioritize doing the right things for their industry and the people around them, simply because it’s the right thing to do. It’s a privilege to continue this tradition and recognize someone who upholds those values."
Previous Kina’ole Award recipients include:
- Gary Wano, Jr. (GW and Son Auto Body)
- Petra Schroeder (Collisionista)
- John Norris (Collision Industry Information Assistance)
- Toby Chess (Industry Educator)
- Danny Gredinberg (Database Enhancement Gateway)
- Kye Yeung (European Motor Car Works)
- Mike Anderson (Collision Advice)