John Bean Celebrates 100th Anniversary

John Bean is celebrating 100 years of innovation, and designed a commemorative logo, video, and website to mark the major milestone.

“John Bean sparked a revolution in 1925 with the invention of the world’s first wheel aligner, creating an entirely new category of precision equipment for automotive repair facilities,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. “That bold innovation launched a 100-year legacy of building innovative products that have continually evolved with the demands of repair professionals across the globe.”

The John Bean 100th anniversary website features a comprehensive overview of the storied brand, highlighting milestones in the company’s illustrious history from its origins as a spray pump manufacturer. It includes historical photos that showcase innovative John Bean products throughout the years on the road to becoming a global leader in technologically advanced wheel alignment systems, wheel balancers, tire changers, lifts and award-winning ADAS calibration tools.

The website also features a special video celebrating 100 years of wheel alignment innovation. The video is also available on the John Bean YouTube channel.

“Back in 1925, John Bean noticed that the long wheelbases of vehicles required more precise alignment than traditional methods, such as strings and tape measures, could offer,” Montovaneli said. “This led him to invent the first mechanical wheel aligner, which measured camber, toe and caster by physically contacting the wheels—establishing the foundation for the John Bean alignment system. That legacy continues to shape modern technology today with some of the most advanced automotive undercar service solutions available.”